We Can Be Heroes trailer: Superhero kids fight Priyanka Chopra and aliens in Robert Rodriguez film

We Can Be Heroes will stream on Netflix on December 25. (Photo: Netflix India/YouTube)

The superheroes have been captured. The planet is in danger. Now, who will save the world from the alien intrusion? And, who will save the heroics? The children of the superheroes with their special powers are here to help. This is the crux of the recently released trailer of Robert Rodriguez’s film We Can Be Heroes.

The almost three minutes long trailer begins with Pedro Pascal’s daughter hinting at the uncertain times the world is living in. Soon, we see the superheroes under attack and aliens entering the planet. Here enters Priyanka Chopra who seems to be the head of the Heroics Headquarters but with malicious intent. She locks children of the superheroes in a building basement. But the kids have a plan to escape. Now how will they fight Chopra and aliens will be known on December 25, when We Can Be Heroes releases on Netflix.

Sharing the trailer, PeeCee shared how she is in awe of the kids who worked on the film. She wrote on Instagram, “Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon – Teamwork. ⚡️ It brought a different energy on set and is the life of this film. So while you wait for Santa, it’s time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you how to be a HERO! Are you in?”

We Can Be Heroes also stars Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza and Christopher McDonald.

