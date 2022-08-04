Watch: Jason Momoa surprises passengers as he turns into their flight attendant

August 4, 2022 5:57:01 pm
Passengers in a flight to Hawaii were in for the surprise of their lives when American actor Jason Momoa turned up as their flight attendant. A video of the actor giving the water bottle has gone viral on social media.
In the video, Jason is seen in a grey suit with a pink flower tucked behind his ear, just like the other attendants of that flight.
View this post on Instagram
According to New York Post, the water bottles were from sustainable Manannalu brand, which has been launched by Jason himself. Jason is also said to have given every passenger 10,000 Hawaiian Airlines Miles. However, there is no confirmation of this from the actor or the airlines company.
The original video, posted by Kylee Yoshikawa, showed him handing out water bottles as the passengers cheered. The caption read, “When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant.” The fan said that she received the video from her grandmother. The video was earlier shared on Tik Tok but eventually became popular across other platforms as well.
Jason is dating Mexican actor Eiza Gonzalez. The two had separated earlier but according to certain reports have reconciled and working on their relationship. He will soon be seen in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, which is set to release in March 2023.
Subscriber Only Stories
He will also take on the role of a villain in Fast X, the tenth instalment in the Fast And Furious film series.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expectedPremium
What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?
Latest News
Dulquer Salmaan at Sita Ramam event: ‘Prabhas’ Project K will change Indian cinema forever’
Watch: Jason Momoa surprises passengers as he turns into their flight attendant
Watch: A school of fish creates tornado-like structure underwater
Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt are the Shah Rukh-Kajol of the current generation: ‘When they face the camera…’
Amazing Bomberman to Jetpack Joyride 2: All games coming to Apple Arcade soon
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle in Gujarat, Rajasthan
J&K: Drug peddler crushed under truck while running away from cops, aide held
LPU land row: Congress MLA writes to Punjab CM, demands vigilance inquiry
Rajasthan: Jodhpur railway station to get new look; Rs 500 crore allocated
Tech InDepth: 5G in India, 5G bands and supported phones
Refund full fees if student cancels admission: UGC to universities
MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022 declared: How to download score card at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.nic.in.