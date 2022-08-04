Watch: Jason Momoa surprises passengers as he turns into their flight attendant

Passengers in a flight to Hawaii were in for the surprise of their lives when American actor Jason Momoa turned up as their flight attendant. A video of the actor giving the water bottle has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Jason is seen in a grey suit with a pink flower tucked behind his ear, just like the other attendants of that flight.

According to New York Post, the water bottles were from sustainable Manannalu brand, which has been launched by Jason himself. Jason is also said to have given every passenger 10,000 Hawaiian Airlines Miles. However, there is no confirmation of this from the actor or the airlines company.

The original video, posted by Kylee Yoshikawa, showed him handing out water bottles as the passengers cheered. The caption read, “When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant.” The fan said that she received the video from her grandmother. The video was earlier shared on Tik Tok but eventually became popular across other platforms as well.

Jason is dating Mexican actor Eiza Gonzalez. The two had separated earlier but according to certain reports have reconciled and working on their relationship. He will soon be seen in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, which is set to release in March 2023.

He will also take on the role of a villain in Fast X, the tenth instalment in the Fast And Furious film series.