Warner Bros to release Bruce Springsteen documentary later this year

Western Stars, a documentary directed by music icon Bruce Springsteen, will hit the theatres later this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the release date of the much-anticipated documentary was announced after Warner Bros acquired its rights.

Western Stars, which is also the name of Springsteen’s first studio album in five years, features archival footage and personal narration, as well as the singer performing all 13 songs on the album, backed up by a band and a full orchestra in his historic nearly 100-year-old barn.

Thom Zimny has co-directed the documentary.

“Bruce lives in the super rarified air of artists who have blazed new and important trails deep into their careers.

“With Western Stars, Bruce is pivoting yet again, taking us with him on an emotional and introspective cinematic journey, looking back and looking ahead. As one of his many fans for over 40 years, I couldn’t be happier to be a rider on this train with Bruce and Thom,” Warner Bros. picture group chairman Toby Emmerich said.

Western Stars is written and performed by Springsteen, and features Patti Scialfa as special guest.