Warner Bros’ Malignant to release in Indian theatres on this date

Warner Bros’ upcoming horror movie Malignant will debut in Indian theatres on September 10. In a post on social media, the studio announced that the James Wan-directed movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

“From #JamesWan, the director of The Conjuring comes a new vision of terror. See Malignant only in cinemas on September 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #MalignantMovie,” the studio tweeted late Tuesday.

James Wan, the creator of Warner Bros’ highly successful The Conjuring series, returns to his horror thriller roots with the new movie.

The filmmaker has co-written Malignant with Akela Cooper, based on a story they crafted with Ingrid Bisu.

Malignant centres around a woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who gets constant nightmares of grisly murders and discovers that when she wakes up, the murders happened for real.

The cast also includes Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Jake Abel, George Young, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie.

James Wan has produced Malignant through his Atomic Monster banner along with Michael Clear.

Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu and Lei Han are the executive producers. The movie is presented by New Line Cinema in association with Starlight Media Inc and My Entertainment Inc.