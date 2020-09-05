Warner Bros accuses Ray Fisher of not cooperating with Justice League misconduct investigation

Ray Fisher played Victor Stone or Cyborg in Justice League. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Warner Bros has responded to Ray Fisher’s claim that Walter Hamada, the President of DC Films, tried to make him relent on his accusation against Geoff Johns over a phone call.

On Twitter in July, Fisher had accused Justice League producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg and Joss Whedon, who finished directing the film after Zack Snyder left the project, of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behaviour on the sets.

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment,” Ray Fisher’s tweet had read.

A couple of weeks after the studio launched an investigation into his claims, Fisher tweeted, “So you can better understand how deep this goes: After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not. A>E.”

According to Variety, Warner Bros has denied Ray Fisher’s claims and also said that the actor, who played the role of Victor Stone or Cyborg in the movie, is not cooperating with the investigation.

