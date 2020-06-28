Wanted to spend time with my kids: Joseph Gordon-Levitt on two-year hiatus from films

Joseph Gordon-Levitt said the two-year break was the longest time he has been away from acting since he started his career as a child actor. (Photo: Reuters) Joseph Gordon-Levitt said the two-year break was the longest time he has been away from acting since he started his career as a child actor. (Photo: Reuters)

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt says he took a break from movies to spend time with his family.

The 39-year-old actor, who has two children with wife Tasha McCauley, said he has no plans to quit acting and aims to maintain a work-life balance.

”I’m incredibly grateful for all of the things that I’ve gotten to do, but stopping wasn’t because I wanted to stop acting or stop working. It was because I wanted to spend time with my kids. So, now I’m finding that balance,” Gordon-Levitt told The Hollywood Reporter.

He said he has switched to making one film a year rather than working on three projects.

“We shot 7500 in 2017, Project Power in 2018 and then, The Trial of the Chicago 7 in 2019. All three of those movies are now coming out in the second half of this year,” he added.

Gordon-Levitt said the two-year break was the longest time he has been away from acting since he started his career as a child actor.

“That was the longest break I’d ever taken from acting in my entire life and since I was six years old. It meant a lot to me, and I’m extremely grateful that I get to do it. I hope I get to keep going forever,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.