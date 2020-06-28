scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 28, 2020
COVID19

Wanted to spend time with my kids: Joseph Gordon-Levitt on two-year hiatus from films

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who has two children with wife Tasha McCauley, said he has no plans to quit acting and aims to maintain a work-life balance.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: June 28, 2020 3:59:28 pm
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joseph Gordon-Levitt said the two-year break was the longest time he has been away from acting since he started his career as a child actor. (Photo: Reuters)

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt says he took a break from movies to spend time with his family.

The 39-year-old actor, who has two children with wife Tasha McCauley, said he has no plans to quit acting and aims to maintain a work-life balance.

”I’m incredibly grateful for all of the things that I’ve gotten to do, but stopping wasn’t because I wanted to stop acting or stop working. It was because I wanted to spend time with my kids. So, now I’m finding that balance,” Gordon-Levitt told The Hollywood Reporter.

He said he has switched to making one film a year rather than working on three projects.

“We shot 7500 in 2017, Project Power in 2018 and then, The Trial of the Chicago 7 in 2019. All three of those movies are now coming out in the second half of this year,” he added.

Gordon-Levitt said the two-year break was the longest time he has been away from acting since he started his career as a child actor.

“That was the longest break I’d ever taken from acting in my entire life and since I was six years old. It meant a lot to me, and I’m extremely grateful that I get to do it. I hope I get to keep going forever,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

varun dhawan, ranveer singh photos
Celebrity social media photos: Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 28: Latest News

Advertisement