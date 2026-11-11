VisionQuest finale hints at yet another superhero return in Avengers Doomsday

As the finale of Terry Matalas’ Marvel show VisionQuest dropped on Wednesday on JioHotstar, the road to Russo Brothers’ long-awaited film Avengers: Doomsday became clear. The fifth instalment of the Avengers franchise is slated to release in Indian cinemas on December 17, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been steadily building towards it, particularly by making the chief antagonist, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), engage with different characters in the post-credit scenes of its movies over the past one and a half years.

Marvel’s latest tease comes in the final scene of VisionQuest, its final pitstop before the release of Avengers: Doomsday, which is just a little over a month away now. The show is the final instalment in the trilogy that began with Jac Schaeffer’s 2021 show WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, or the Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany as her humanoid love interest, Vision.

Schaeffer’s 2024 spin-off followed that show, Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn as the witch Agatha Harkness. VisionQuest places the focus on its titular character, who gets resurrected in WandaVision. He squares off against the AI program Ultron, who served as the chief antagonist of the second Avengers movie, Joss Whedon’s Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.

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*SPOILER ALERT*

But how VisionQuest ties in with Avengers: Doomsday is through its last scene. It harks back to Sam Raimi’s 2022 Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, led by Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular character. At the end of the film, Wanda uses her powers to bring down Mount Wundagore, sacrificing herself in the process.

Wanda hasn’t appeared in the MCU since, and made her first appearance in VisionQuest only in the final throwback sequence. But interestingly, the show ends with an addition to that sequence, as Doctor Doom pops up to remove the rubble under which Wanda is buried. “Scarlett Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine,” he says, as a shocked Wanda opens her eyes with a gasp of horror.

*SPOILER ENDS*

Doctor Doom’s appearances so far

VisionQuest wasn’t the first cameo of Doctor Doom in the MCU yet. He first appeared in the post-credit scene of Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps last year, when he shows up out of nowhere and is seen interacting with Franklin Richards, the gifted baby of Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pescal) and Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), much to the latter’s horror. As we see in the trailer of Avengers: Doomsday, Victor Von Doom aka Doctor Doom and Reed Richards seem to share a past, as the latter addresses the former with his first name and asks in disbelief, “Victor, did you do this? Answer me, Victor!”

Before VisionQuest, Doctor Doom made his final big-screen appearance before Avengers: Doomsday in a post-credit scene of Avengers Endgame: Encore, a version of Russo Brothers’ 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame with additional footage, which released in cinemas a couple of months ago. Though we don’t exactly see him, Doctor Doom is heard showing up in front of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) to tell him, “My mission is to collect you,” before the lights go off and we hear the latter’s alter ego Hulk scream and scuffle with the unwanted visitor.

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Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of both Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr to the MCU seven years after Avengers: Endgame. Downey Jr, who dies at the end of that film as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, will return as Doctor Doom instead. Other Avengers will reprise their roles, including Hulk, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).