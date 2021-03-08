Will Vision and Agatha Harkness return to MCU after WandaVision? Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn reveal their future

Two actors in WandaVision’s cast, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn, have revealed if or when can we see them back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While speaking to the New York Times, Hahn said in an answer to a question, “I have no idea. They keep it really tight.” When prodded further, she said she “wants to” come back, before adding, “Now that I have a taste of it, I’m like, ahh. I really, really love it.”

Hahn played the role of Agnes in WandaVision, the stereotypical nosy neighbour character in the sitcom settings of WandaVision. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany the series had Wanda creating a pocket dimension in the town of Westview based on sitcoms through the decades in order to cope with the loss of her lover Vision.

Hahn’s Agnes later revealed herself to be Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who wanted to have Wanda’s powers. In the finale, Wanda turns her into the character she was playing in the sitcom and made her forget who she is.

Since he is not dead, many believe she has more to do in MCU. WandaVision’s finale also had Wanda destroying the pocket dimension called Hex and with it, Vision and their sons also obliterated into nothingness.

Will Vision be back somehow?

Paul Bettany, who played the role of Vision or at least the Vision that was created by Wanda in Westview, spoke to Esquire for a profile. He answered a question asking if he wishes to play Vision forever he said, ““I love Vision. Yes, I’m in.”

Bettany also played another version of Vision, dubbed White Vision, because of his pallor. He was programmed to eliminate Vision, but the Hex-Vision used philosophy to convince him that he was not the true Vision, for the true Vision was killed by Thanos.