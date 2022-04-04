‘Someone do a Will Smith on Vir Das’: Comedian says ‘I slap back’ to troll

Comedian Vir Das has weighed in on the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident which took place during this year’s Oscars. But not of his own volition. Das tweeted about the controversial incident after a user on Twitter tweeted that the Delhi Belly actor too deserved the same treatment as Rock.

The user’s tweet read, “Someone needs to do a will Smith on this one. He would totally deserve it too.” When Das chanced upon the comment, he decided to give it back to the troll and posted, “You’re welcome to buy a front row ticket and try at my next show. Just know I slap back. Also once you’ve spent that front row money, your wife will probably slap you for ruining her evening. Cheers.”

You’re welcome to buy a front row ticket and try at my next show. Just know I slap back. Also once you’ve spent that front row money, your wife will probably slap you for ruining her evening. Cheers. https://t.co/bZWhXlbRYu — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 3, 2022

Vir Das later took a screenshot of the tweet and posted it on his Instagram handle. Alia Bhatt’s mother and actor Soni Razdan took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “On the other hand I’m pretty sure you have a lot more to joke about than someone in your audience’s medical condition.”

For the unversed, Will Smith walked up to the Oscar stage to slap Chris Rock after he had made an unsavoury joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s physical appearance, specifically, her shaved head. Jada happens to suffer from a medical condition called alopecia, which causes hair to fall out naturally in large clumps. Unhappy with the joke, Smith smacked Rock and later yelled abuses at him from his seat. Since the slapgate, a lot of people have weighed in on the unfortunate incident and taken sides. Smith recently resigned from the Academy and apologised to Rock and his family.