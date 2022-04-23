Vir Das jokes about Will Smith’s India visit: ‘He can learn to stop slapping comedians and start slapping them with legal cases’

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das has commented on Will Smith’s recent visit to India. In a post on Instagram, he made a reference to Smith’s Oscar controversy in which Smith had slapped presenter and comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Das, known for movies such as Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone, said if Smith is in India, he can “learn to stop slapping comedians with his hands and start slapping them with legal cases.” He was making a reference about Indian comedians like himself and Munawar Faruqui facing lawsuits for their jokes or even being arrested for offending sentiments.

Last month, Smith shocked millions around the world when he slapped presenter-comedian Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Last seen in Judd Apatow’s Netflix comedy movie The Bubble, Das had earlier also talked about the Oscar controversy when one person said that he should also face the Chris Rock treatment. The person had tweeted, “Someone needs to do a will Smith on this one. He would totally deserve it too.”

Das had responded, “You’re welcome to buy a front row ticket and try at my next show. Just know I slap back. Also once you’ve spent that front row money, your wife will probably slap you for ruining her evening. Cheers.”