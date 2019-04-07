Viola Davis to reprise her role in Suicide Squad reboot

Viola Davis will return as Task Force X leader Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad reboot, director James Gunn has revealed.

Advertising

According to DigitalSpy, the Oscar winner is returning to the franchise along with original film characters — Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

Gunn has also decided that Idris Elba will not be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot like they originally planned.

The filmmaker, known for Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has chosen to give Elba a new character in the movie to allow Smith the opportunity to eventually return as Deadshot in the future.

Warner Bros did not comment directly.

The film is slated to be released on August 6, 2021.