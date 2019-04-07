Toggle Menu
Viola Davis to reprise her role in Suicide Squad reboothttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/viola-davis-to-reprise-her-role-in-suicide-squad-reboot-5663252/

Viola Davis to reprise her role in Suicide Squad reboot

Viola Davis will return as Task Force X leader Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad reboot, director James Gunn has revealed.

Viola Davis to reprise her role in Suicide Squad reboot
Suicide Squad reboot will be helmed by James Gunn (Viola Davis/Instagram)

Viola Davis will return as Task Force X leader Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad reboot, director James Gunn has revealed.

According to DigitalSpy, the Oscar winner is returning to the franchise along with original film characters — Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

Gunn has also decided that Idris Elba will not be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot like they originally planned.

The filmmaker, known for Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has chosen to give Elba a new character in the movie to allow Smith the opportunity to eventually return as Deadshot in the future.

Warner Bros did not comment directly.

The film is slated to be released on August 6, 2021.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 MNS demands Prasoon Joshi's resignation from CBFC over Modi Biopic
2 Suriya begins filming new project
3 The Kapil Sharma Show preview: An entertaining night with popular Bhojpuri stars