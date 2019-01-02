Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey are expecting their first child

Toggle Menu
Vincent Cassel, Tina Kunakey expecting first child
Vincent Cassel, Tina Kunakey announced the happy news on Instagram. (Photo: Vincent Cassel/Instagram)

French actor Vincent Cassel and his wife, model Tina Kunakey are pregnant with their first child. The couple made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram.

Cassel, 52, shared a short clip from a beach in Bahia, Brazil in which he could be seen holding and kissing Kunakey’s growing baby bump.

“Bonne annee Feliz ano novo Happy new year #tellementdechance #danslavieriennestdu #lifeismagicneverforget #goal,” he captioned the video, which translates to “Happy New Year” in French and Portuguese.

The model, 21, also shared a smiling photo of herself on the beach. Kunakey posed in the nude holding a straw hat strategically while showing off her pregnant belly.

“HAPPIEST NEW YEAR EVER #andifyoudontknownowyouknow,” she wrote alongside photo.

The news comes four months after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in France. Cassel is already a father to daughters Deva, 15, and and Leonie, 9 whom he shares with Italian actor Monica Bellucci.

