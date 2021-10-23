Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle as she gets married, fans say ‘Paul would’ve been happy’

The daughter of late actor Paul Walker, Meadow Walker, married her fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan in an intimate ceremony. Meadow shared photos and videos from the ceremony on Instagram which showed that her late father’s best friend Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle. Diesel is also Meadow’s godfather.

Besides a black and white video of the event, Meadow wrote, “we’re married!!!” to which Thornton-Allan replied, “Yes we are !!!” Meadow and Louis got engaged in August.

Also in Entertainment | Prabhas treats his fans with Radhe Shyam teaser, and his Vikramaditya looks intriguing. Watch

Fans left emotional comments on the photos and video. One fan wrote, “Paul Walker would’ve been happy,” another said, “Vin walking down was so heartwarming. Paul is shining down.” “That’s what’s called best friend,” wrote another fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

Jordana Brewster, also a mainstay in the Fast and Furious series, was seen hugging the bride in the video.

Walker died at the age of 40 on November 30, 2013 in a car accident during the filming of Furious 7 sending a wave of shock and grief across Hollywood. He played the role of Brian O’Conner, one of the three main protagonists of the franchise.

Directed by James Wan, Furious 7 was released in 2015 posthumously. In total, Walker was a part of six Fast & Furious films. Universal, the film studio behind Fast & Furious, released a documentary titled I Am Paul Walker, which chronicled his life and career.