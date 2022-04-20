Vin Diesel kicks off Fast X shoot, fans say ‘end of family franchise’

Vin Diesel on Wednesday informed his fans that he has kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming film, Fast and Furious 10. Sharing the logo of the film, Vin Diesel wrote, “Day one.” While the makers have not officially announced the title of the film, the logo read ‘Fast X.’

The announcement left his fans excited. “We are excited,” a fan wrote, while another mentioned how this means a step closer to the “end of family franchise.” Earlier this year, Vin had informed his fans that the franchise, which started in 2001, will come to an end with two-part finale. Vin Diesel’s Fast X is the first part of the two-part finale.

“I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast. It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce… you all have been a part of this journey. You all have been a part of this family. I can’t believe that universal studios is committed to a two part finale… their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile. There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you all smile. Haha. I love you all… and I from the bottom of my soul, hope to make you proud,” he wrote in a post.

ALSO READ | Brie Larson joins the cast of Fast and Furious 10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Last week, he welcomed Brie Larson to the Fast and Furious family. “You see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self “ that’s captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10,” he introduced the actor to his Instafam.

“You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie,” he concluded the post.

The makers also welcomed Jason Momoa to the film. The Dune star will join Vin Diesel as well as franchise regulars Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez, as per The Hollywood Reporter.