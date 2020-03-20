Vin Diesel says Steven Spielberg wants him to get back in directing chair

Vin Diesel is awaiting the release of F9 or Fast & Furious 9 which has been delayed amid coronavirus outbreak. Vin Diesel is awaiting the release of F9 or Fast & Furious 9 which has been delayed amid coronavirus outbreak.

Action star Vin Diesel says veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg wants him to direct more movies.

The 52-year-old actor, who has directed a few short films, says he definitely wants to return to direction.

“I saw him recently, and he had said to me, ‘When I wrote the role for you in Saving Private Ryan, I was obviously employing the actor, but I was also secretly championing the director in you, and you have not directed enough. That is a crime of cinema and you must get back in the directing chair’,” Diesel told The National.

On acting front, he is awaiting the release of the Fast & Furious 9, which has been pushed to April 2021 amid coronavirus outbreak.

