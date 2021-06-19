Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker ahead of F9’s premiere: ‘You will be there in spirit’

Ahead of the premiere of Fast and Furious 9, Hollywood star Vin Diesel took to Instagram to remember his late co-actor and friend, Paul Walker. Vin shared a photo with Paul and wrote in the caption, “On my way to the premiere… you will be there in spirit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Earlier this month, Vin had shared another picture with Paul and captioned it, “Weeks away from the F9 release… in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now… @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel. Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud… All love, Always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Vin and Paul were co-stars since the first Fast and Furious film until the latter passed away in 2013 due to a car accident. He appeared as Brian O’Conner in six films of the franchise.

Universal, the film studio behind Fast & Furious, released a documentary titled I Am Paul Walker, which chronicled his life and career.

F9, the ninth film in the franchise, is all set to be released next month. It is already out in a few Asian markets like China and South Korea. The franchise is set to end after two more films, Vin Diesel had shared earlier.