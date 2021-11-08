Vin Diesel holds out an olive branch to Dwayne Johnson, urges him to return to Fast and Furious franchise: ‘Hobbs can’t be played by no other’

Vin Diesel wants to let bygones be bygones and make up with Dwayne Johnson. He has offered Johnson the role of Luke Hobbs in the 10th movie in the Fast & Furious franchise.

On Instagram, Diesel shared a still of their characters from The Fate of the Furious and told his “little brother” Johnson that “the time has come”.

He said he promised Pablo (Vin Diesel’s nickname for late actor Paul Walker) that he would make the best Fast & Furious finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

“I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play,” Diesel continued.

The full caption read, “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Read F9 movie review | Vin Diesel stars in the most ridiculous movie of 2021

Dwayne Johnson is yet to respond. He entered the franchise with 2011’s Fast Five as an agent of the Diplomatic Security Service. He reprised the role in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, 2015’s Furious 7 (2015) and 2017’s The Fate of the Furious.

While Johnson refused to do F9, he did star in the spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw.

The feud became public when Dwayne Johnson wrote a now-deleted Instagram post in 2016. The post read, “Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

Earlier this year, Vin Diesel said that the reason for the enmity between them was because of the “tough love” he was giving to Johnson to bring out his best performance.

Johnson responded to Diesel’s comments while speaking to Vanity Fair during Jungle Cruise promotions. He said, “One part of me feels like there’s no way I would dignify any of that bulls**t with an answer. But here’s the truth. I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently. And I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it’s just that simple. So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed.”