Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez start shooting Fast and Furious 9

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have started shooting for Fast and Furious 9.

Fast and Furious franchise stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have started shooting for Fast and Furious 9. Vin Diesel shared a video on his Instagram handle with a caption, “First day completed! Blessed beyond words. #Fast9 2020”

In the video, the two thanked fans of the series for their support. Diesel said, “We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle, one hard-earned, but we’re just so grateful.”

Vin Diesel can be seen sporting Toretto’s attire in the video. Michelle Rodriguez confirmed her presence in the cast recently after a female writer was brought on board the writer’s team. This was a condition set by Michelle to rejoin the franchise. She plays Letty Ortiz in the film and has been a part of the franchise since the first movie.

Nathalie Emmanuel also shared her excitement of shooting Fast 9 on Twitter. She shared, “Day one of shooting Fast and Furious 9 today… The team is back together”

Dwayne Johnson will not be coming back for this film and it is being said that John Cena will play the villain in the film.

Fast 9 is yet to receive a title and is being directed by Justin Lin. This will be the tenth film of the franchise and will release in 2020. Meanwhile, the ninth film of the franchise Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw releases on July 31.

