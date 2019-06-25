Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez start shooting Fast and Furious 9

Fast and Furious franchise stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have started shooting for Fast and Furious 9. Vin Diesel shared a video on his Instagram handle with a caption, “First day completed! Blessed beyond words. #Fast9 2020”

Advertising

In the video, the two thanked fans of the series for their support. Diesel said, “We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle, one hard-earned, but we’re just so grateful.”

Vin Diesel can be seen sporting Toretto’s attire in the video. Michelle Rodriguez confirmed her presence in the cast recently after a female writer was brought on board the writer’s team. This was a condition set by Michelle to rejoin the franchise. She plays Letty Ortiz in the film and has been a part of the franchise since the first movie.

Nathalie Emmanuel also shared her excitement of shooting Fast 9 on Twitter. She shared, “Day one of shooting Fast and Furious 9 today… The team is back together”

Day one of shooting Fast and Furious 9 today… The team is back together 👨🏼‍🦲👩🏻👨🏿‍🦲🙋🏻‍♀️👨🏾‍💻👩🏽‍💻 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) June 24, 2019

Dwayne Johnson will not be coming back for this film and it is being said that John Cena will play the villain in the film.

Fast 9 is yet to receive a title and is being directed by Justin Lin. This will be the tenth film of the franchise and will release in 2020. Meanwhile, the ninth film of the franchise Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw releases on July 31.