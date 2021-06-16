Did Vin Diesel just confirm he is in Avatar 2? He says ‘I have not filmed yet’

Vin Diesel reacted to news about being part of Avatar 2. (Photos: AP/File and 20th Century Fox)

As fans await Avatar 2, they might just be in for another treat. Hollywood star Vin Diesel has hinted that he may be in the upcoming sequels of James Cameron’s global blockbuster. Vin reacted to the speculated news that’s doing the rounds, during a recent interview with MTV News reporter Josh Horowitz.

When Josh asked him the much anticipated question – “There has been talk that you might pop up in an Avatar film. Have you shot anything for the new Avatar films?” Vin, who was recently seen in Fast and Furious 9, gave a cheeky reply.

Guys, I think @vindiesel is in the AVATAR sequels. All of my interests are converging! @JimCameron pic.twitter.com/3Fn2JUy6Uz — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) June 14, 2021

Vin Diesel said, “I have spent time with him, but I have not filmed yet. I love James Cameron and I love the series. I think it’s safe to say that we will be working together.” Josh, just like all the fans, caught on Vin’s word “yet”, as he exclaimed “I noticed a ‘yet.'”

Avatar released in 2009. Cameron had announced four sequels in November 2018. While its second part is slated to release on December 16, 2022, Avatar 3 will arrive on December 20, 2024. These are expected to be followed by Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026 and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

Avatar 1 continues to remain the highest grossing film of all time in the world. It was briefly overtaken by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, only to re-acquire its numero uno position in March 2021 after it released in China.

Avatar stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana as Neytiri in the lead roles. Set in the mid-22nd century, it follows the tryst of humans towards colonising Pandora in the Alpha Centauri star system, to mine its valuable mineral unobtanium.