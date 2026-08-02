Vin Diesel hails Fast Forever as ‘best script I’ve read in decades’: ‘I am still crying’

It’s been 25 years since Vin Diesel first appeared as notorious street racer Dominic Toretto in the first instalment of his blockbuster action thriller franchise Fast & Furious. Helmed by Rob Cohen, The Fast and the Furious released in cinemas back in June 2001. In order to celebrate the popular franchise’s silver jubilee, the first film will re-release in cinemas this month on August 21. However, Diesel hints that the re-release serves another purpose ahead of the release of Fast Forever, the 11th instalment of the franchise.

Vin Diesel hails Fast Forever

Vin Diesel shared the trailer for The Fast and the Furious’ re-release on his Instagram account on Saturday. However, he also teased that the upcoming 11th instalment has a hark back to the first part, which would make it even more fruitful for fans of the franchise to catch up with the first part again before they get to the next one.