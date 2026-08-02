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Vin Diesel hails Fast Forever as ‘best script I’ve read in decades’: ‘I am still crying’
Vin Diesel hinted that Fast Forever, the upcoming 11th instalment of his popular action franchise Fast & Furious, harks back to the first part, which released 25 years ago.
It’s been 25 years since Vin Diesel first appeared as notorious street racer Dominic Toretto in the first instalment of his blockbuster action thriller franchise Fast & Furious. Helmed by Rob Cohen, The Fast and the Furious released in cinemas back in June 2001. In order to celebrate the popular franchise’s silver jubilee, the first film will re-release in cinemas this month on August 21. However, Diesel hints that the re-release serves another purpose ahead of the release of Fast Forever, the 11th instalment of the franchise.
Vin Diesel hails Fast Forever
Vin Diesel shared the trailer for The Fast and the Furious’ re-release on his Instagram account on Saturday. However, he also teased that the upcoming 11th instalment has a hark back to the first part, which would make it even more fruitful for fans of the franchise to catch up with the first part again before they get to the next one.
“I just read the ‘Fast Forever’ script. It is the best script I have read in decades. I am still crying…,” the actor wrote in the caption. “You will thank God you got to see the First one in the theaters this summer,” he added.
Helmed by Louis Leterrier, Fast Forever is written by Michael Lesslie. It’s slated to release in cinemas on March 17, 2028.
About Fast & Furious franchise
The Fast & Furious franchise kicked off with the first part 25 years ago. It earned over $207 million at the worldwide box office. Along with Diesel, it starred Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner, a Los Angeles Police Department officer, and Michelle Rodriguez, among others. It was followed by the sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious, in 2003, directed by John Singleton, and with Eva Mendes joining the star cast.
The threequel, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), helmed by Justin Lin and written by Chris Morgan, starred Lucas Black in the lead as Sean Boswell, an aspiring street racer. The fourth instalment, Fast & Furious (2009), also directed by Lin and written by Morgan, featured the original cast and introduced Gal Gadot as Gisele Yashar, Dominic’s love interest.
The fifth instalment, Fast Five (2011), introduced Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs, Dominic’s arch nemesis. It was followed by Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and James Wan’s Furious 7 (2015), which introduced Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, a new foe of Dominic and his team. The eighth instalment, The Fate of the Furious (2017), helmed by F Gary Gray, introduced another antagonist in Charlize Theron’s Cipher.
Lin returned to direct F9 in 2021, which introduced John Cena as Dominic’s estranged brother, along with veteran actor Helen Mirren. The latest instalment of the franchise, Fast X (2023), helmed by Leterrier, introduced new entrants in Brie Larson and Jason Momoa, who played Dante Reyes, the primary antagonist.
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With two end-credit scenes, Fast X also hinted at the return of Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, who was presumed dead earlier in the franchise. It grossed over $704 million at the global box office.
Fast Forever is expected to reunite all the cast members over the past 10 films, with the obvious exception of Paul Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013.
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