Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker on 8th death anniversary with an emotional note: ‘Not a day goes by that I don’t reflect on our brotherhood’

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Wednesday to remember his late friend and co-star Paul Walker on his eighth death anniversary. Vin shared a photo from Paul’s daughter Meadow’s wedding and a long note.

In the note, he recounted the time when they were shooting for Fast and Furious 4 and Vin was about to become a father for the first time. Vin recalled the sage advice that Paul gave him at the time and wrote, “You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.”

He added, “It’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.”

“How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always… and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…” concluded Vin Diesel.

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow wrote in the comments section of the post, “Love love love you. And my sister and family ❤.” Vin had previously shared photos from Meadow’s wedding as he walked her down the aisle.

Paul Walker passed away in 2013 at the age of 40 in a car accident. He was in the middle of filming Furious 7 at the time which marked his last appearance in movies.