Vin Diesel confirms Chronicles of Riddick 4 script almost ready

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel has confirmed that the latest script of Furya, the fourth film in the Chronicles of Riddick series, will be complete soon.

The 52-year-old star, who is set to reprise his role as anti-hero Richard B Riddick in the sci-fi film franchise, announced the update on Instagram over the weekend.

“Happy Furyan Friday… The latest Chronicles of Riddick script comes in next week. GRRR!” Diesel captioned his quarantine video.

Riddick 4: Furya has been been in development for quite some time now, following the success of the third part Riddick (2013).

The series started in 2000 with Pitch Black and the sequel, The Chronicles of Riddick, came out in 2004.

