‘Trying to make the world better’: Vin Diesel compares ‘birthday twin’ Priyanka Chopra to Nelson Mandela, Nick Jonas adjusts her dress

Prime Video and Russo Brothers’ production house AGBO hosted a grand premiere of Frank E Flowers’ upcoming action thriller The Bluff, which is headlined by Priyanka Chopra. The star-studded event in Los Angeles was attended by Priyanka, her husband and actor-singer Nick Jonas, Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, and Karl Urban among others.

While addressing the media at the premiere, Vin Diesel was all praise for his birthday twin Priyanka, who was standing by her. “She is so amazing in this movie. And she’s such an incredible talent. And she was so nice with my kids in New York, where they had a screening. And we share our birthday. And the only other person I can think of is the great Nelson Mandela. And we’re all trying to make the world a better place,” said the actor. The official Instagram handle of AGBO shared this video with the caption, “Joe Russo, isn’t your birthday also July 18th? (dance emoji).”