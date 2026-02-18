Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
‘Trying to make the world better’: Vin Diesel compares ‘birthday twin’ Priyanka Chopra to Nelson Mandela, Nick Jonas adjusts her dress
At the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie The Bluff, Vin Diesel said him and Priyanka Chopra share their birthday with the great Nelson Mandela, as they're all trying to "make the world a better place".
Prime Video and Russo Brothers’ production house AGBO hosted a grand premiere of Frank E Flowers’ upcoming action thriller The Bluff, which is headlined by Priyanka Chopra. The star-studded event in Los Angeles was attended by Priyanka, her husband and actor-singer Nick Jonas, Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, and Karl Urban among others.
While addressing the media at the premiere, Vin Diesel was all praise for his birthday twin Priyanka, who was standing by her. “She is so amazing in this movie. And she’s such an incredible talent. And she was so nice with my kids in New York, where they had a screening. And we share our birthday. And the only other person I can think of is the great Nelson Mandela. And we’re all trying to make the world a better place,” said the actor. The official Instagram handle of AGBO shared this video with the caption, “Joe Russo, isn’t your birthday also July 18th? (dance emoji).”
Earlier in the evening, Priyanka arrived at the premiere of The Bluff with Nick Jonas. As they posed on the red carpet, Nick was seen gently adjusting the trail of her dress. They also shared a kiss on the red carpet. Priyanka also posed on the red carpet with the cast and crew of The Bluff, including The Boys star Karl Urban, with whom her character locks horns with in the film.
Set against the historical and cultural backdrop of the Cayman Islands, The Bluff follows a former pirate whose peaceful life is upended by the return of her violent past. Priyanka plays Ercell Bloody Mary Bodden, a skilled ex-pirate who believes she has left behind a life of bloodshed to live quietly with her family.
“But when her notorious former captain, Connor (Urban), arrives seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is torn apart. Forced to confront the demons she’s tried to bury, Ercell is thrust back into a deadly game of secrets and survival. Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s merciless crew. Ercell’s fight to save her family becomes a journey of redemption, as she reclaims her power and embraces the warrior she once was,” read the official logline.
Priyanka’s co-star from her upcoming Telugu time-travel epic Varanasi, Mahesh Babu, also hyped her up when the trailer of The Bluff came out. “Loved the trailer… @priyankachopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again. Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th,” he wrote on X last month while sharing the trailer.
Co-written by Joe Ballarini and Flowers, The Bluff marks Priyanka’s reunion with Avengers directors Russo Brothers — Joe and Anthony Russo — after their 2023 Prime Video India espionage thriller show Citadel. Priyanka has already shot for season 2 as well, which will drop on the platform this year. The Bluff will release on Prime Video on February 25.
