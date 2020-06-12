Viggo Mortensen to reteam with Green Book director Peter Farrelly

Viggo Mortensen worked with Peter Farrelly for the critically acclaimed film, Green Book. Viggo Mortensen worked with Peter Farrelly for the critically acclaimed film, Green Book.

Actor Viggo Mortensen is set to collaborate with his Green Book director Peter Farrelly on a movie adaptation of the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War.

According to Variety, Mortensen will be playing a supporting role in the yet untitled film.

The book, written by Joanna Molloy and John Chickie Donohue, is based on the true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 to find out and share a few drinks with his childhood friends in the Army, while they were fighting in Vietnam.

Farrelly will be co-writing the Skydance project with Brian Currie and Pete Jones.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato will serve as producers.

The project marks Farrelly’s first directing effort after 2018’s critically acclaimed Green Book, which was nominated for five Academy Awards. It won three Oscars, including best picture and screenplay for Farrelly, and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

