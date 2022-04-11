Victoria and David Beckham welcome daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz to the family, share son Brooklyn’s wedding pics: ‘Love you’

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, along with her husband and legendary footballer David Beckham shared a lovely click from the wedding of their eldest son Brooklyn to Nicola Peltz. Model-chef Brooklyn tied the knot at an intimate gathering with actor Nicola in Miami on April 9.

Victoria posted a picture on her Instagram handle, welcoming Nicola into their family In the caption she wrote, “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family.” Nicola Peltz replied with a “Thank you” to her mother-in-law. David Beckham also wished the newlyweds. He posted the same snap and wrote, “Congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham. Welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz . Love you Bust.”

Victoria‘s post received several celeb reactions. Fitness trainer Tracy Anderson commented, “They’ve got that thing!!!!!! Congratulations Mother of the Groom!!!!!” Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik also shared some photographs of Brooklyn and Nicola from the nuptials.

David Beckham shared another click with his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz from the D-Day. In the caption, he wrote, “My beautiful boys & a very proud dad.. Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side. @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham we love you @victoriabeckham.”

Nicola Peltz thanked her hair and make-up team, along with the dress designers and others for turning her into a beautiful bride. He caption read, “Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings.”

According to The Mirror, the wedding ceremony were held at an oceanfront mansion in Miami, owned by Nicola’s entrepreneur father, Nelson Peltz.

While Brooklyn Beckham’s ten-year-old sister Harper was a bridesmaid, his 17-year-old brother Cruz turned the best man. Nicola’s grandmother was the maid of honour. The ceremony was also attended by actor Eva Longoria, Spice Girl Mel C, and tennis icon Serena Williams.

Brooklyn and Nicola confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2020.