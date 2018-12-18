Vice review roundup: Christian Bale’s turn as Dick Cheney elicits mostly positive critical reception

Vice’s reviews have started to roll in and the movie seems to have divided the critics. For now, though, the movie is “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning most of its reviews are positive.

The Adam McKay directorial, starring Christian Bale in the lead as former US Vice President, Dick Cheney, has scored 67% at the review aggregator site.

The critical consensus is, “Vice takes scattershot aim at its targets, but writer-director Adam McKay hits some satisfying bullseyes — and Christian Bale’s transformation is a sight to behold.”

Dick Cheney, who served under George W Bush (played by Sam Rockwell in the movie), is often called as the most powerful vice president America has ever had. He is known for playing a behind-the-scenes role in Bush administration’s response to 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York and the ensuing war on terror as well as invasion of Iraq by the US-led coalition.

Time Out’s Joshua Rothkopf writes about Vice, “The ensemble is magnificently rude and amoral, but even better is Vice’s thrusting spirit of montage — daredevil editing that hasn’t been attempted since the high-flying heyday of Oliver Stone.”

Forbes’ Scott Mendelson was of the opinion that Vice is, “…one of the worst movies of the year, one that so plays up the idea of Cheney as a chess master that it lets an entire nation off the moral hook.”

812filmreviews’ Roberts Daniels writes, “Adam McKay’s film shoves information down our throats like a Wikipedia breathing tube.”

Vice’s synopsis reads, “VICE explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.”

Also starring Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell, Alison Pill and Jesse Plemons, Vice releases in the US on December 25.