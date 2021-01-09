Vera Farmiga to headline horror movie Bad Bloom

Vera Farmiga will be next seen in The Many Saints of Newark and Marvel's Hawkeye. (Photo: Reuters)

Actor Vera Farmiga will be playing the lead role in upcoming horror feature Bad Bloom.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Farmgia, known for starring in Conjuring series and The Orphan, will also produce the project.

Bryce McGuire, who previously directed short films Night Swim and The White Room, will make his feature directorial debut with the movie.

The story is about a family living in isolation on a remote island to keep an unknown creature at bay.

“Their tightly-guarded reality begins to unravel when one of the children learns the monster they feared is not the monster they envisioned,” the official plotline read.

Jon Rubinstein and Galt Niederhoffer will produce Bad Bloom under the Authentic Management banner, alongside Renn Hawkey of Ruminant Films.

Farmiga will next star in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark. The actor recently joined the cast of Marvel Studios/Disney Plus series Hawkeye, co-starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfield.