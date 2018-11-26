Venom surpasses Wonder Woman at global box office

Sony’s comic-book movie, Venom, has crossed the worldwide box office collection of Warner Bros and DC’s Wonder Woman. Venom’s current global haul is 822.50 million dollars. Wonder Woman ended its theatrical run at 821.84 million dollars. All figures are courtesy boxofficemojo.com. Starring Tom Hardy, Venom is the first step in Sony’s developing comic-book cinematic universe consisting of Spider-Man’s supporting characters.

The movie also stars Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed. Hardy stars as an investigative reporter Eddie Brock who is probing into shady human trials of an alien parasitic species called the symbiote by businessman Carlton Drake (Ahmed). One of the symbiotes, Venom, latches on to Eddie, and gives him superman strength, agility and speed.

Venom did not please critics. It got a rating of 29% at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Venom’s first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways – chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote about Venom, “As you struggle to like Eddie, to hate/like Venom, to fear Drake, to sympathise with Annie (who may be the smartest-of-them-all), to feel anything for the black-goo-like symbiotes, and to counsel against any sequels (at least standalones), there is only one real hero. He is Annie’s stand-in boyfriend, Dr Dan, who treats all — symbiotes, humans, and all in between — with equal equanimity. Now that is a man we want around at world’s end.”

Venom might have beaten Wonder Woman globally, but it is still more than 200 million dollars behind in domestic (North American) earnings. While Wonder Woman grossed 412.56 million dollars, Venom could only bag 211.70 million dollars.