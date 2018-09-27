This clip from Venom will remind you of the first Avengers movie

Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock in Venom. Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock in Venom.

With Tom Hardy in the lead role, Venom is the first film in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. Hardy plays Eddie Brock who transforms into Venom and from what we have seen in the trailer, this is going to be one edgy film.

In the latest clip released by Sony, we see Tom Hardy’s Eddie being targeted by a lot of snipers. He says, “You do not want to do this. Trust me.” One of the snipers replies, “Mask” which is followed by a “Copy”. That is followed by Eddie saying “Mask” and this time Venom replies with “Copy” and the visuals here will make your jaw drop. The snipers then start shooting at Venom but to no avail. Venom then goes on to smash the snipers much like how Hulk smashed Loki in the first Avengers movie.

Watch the latest clip from Venom here:

Earlier director Ruben Fleischer had said, “I always describe Eddie as being puppeteered, like he’s a marionette. Venom’s the puppet master, and Eddie’s like a pawn that he’s using to fight these bad guys. It’s easy to describe that, but to actually figure out how to realize it, was a lot harder.”

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Venom releases on October 5.

