Venom runtime, rating and synopsis revealed

Sony has released new details about their upcoming movie on comic-book antihero, Venom. Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), the film stars Tom Hardy in the titular role and Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed in supporting roles. The film is a part of Sony’s cinematic universe, which contains supporting characters of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

While many fans were hoping for an R rating for the film, Sony has gone with the PG-13 rating. This suggests that the film will have limited violence, and not the full-fledged comic-bookish stuff many fans prayed for. Another detail that has been released is the runtime. The film will run for 1 hour 52 minutes.

There is also a short synopsis available. It states, “One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award-nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.”

The comic-book lore says that Venom is a creature that is a combination of a man called Eddie Brock and a parasitic entity, symbiote. The two, with their different personalities intact, coalesce to form Venom. According to comics, Eddie got the symbiote after it left Peter Parker’s body. But since there is no Parker in this universe (at least not yet), the origin story is slightly different. One this is clear is that Sony is serious about the film and what comes next. Tom Hardy agreeing to do the movie is indication enough.

Tom Hardy has previously spoken about the possibility of sequels. Turns out he has signed up for three films. While speaking to Total Film Magazine last month, Hardy said, “I’m open to whatever you want to do with it. We’ve signed up for three of them. So it’s very much an open case. We’ll see what people’s responses are to it,” Hardy said.

He added, “I think it’s an awesome character. I love playing both of them. It’s an amuse-bouche, and for Sony, it’s the Venom-verse launched in isolation, as it were,” he added.

