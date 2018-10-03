All the Venom trailers and clips in one place

Venom releases on October 5. Venom releases on October 5.

Venom is Sony’s attempt at building a superhero universe of its own in the wake of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), the film stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed. The film is a part of Sony’s cinematic universe, which contains supporting characters of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The synopsis states, “One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award-nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.”

Here are all the trailers and clips of Venom.

This teaser trailer released in February and disappointed many fans who said why was there no Venom in a trailer for the movie Venom.

The first full trailer then revealed the Lethal Protector only in one shot though.

The second trailer had a copious amount of Venom, and a scene in which he takes down a SWAT squad and tells people how he is going to eat them.

This clip is a more detailed version of Venom vs SWAT scene.

This clip shows Eddie Brock asking some tough questions to Carlton Drake.

