Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s new promo teases the odd couple relationship between Eddie and Venom

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a sequel to 2018’s Marvel movie Venom and continues the story of Tom Hardy’s investigative journalist Eddie Brock and the sentient parasitic entity called Venom that inhabits him and gives him superpowers, while also being domineering towards him.

A promo released by studio Sony Pictures highlights the nature of the uneasy relationship. Andy Serkis said, “You got two characters that are literally stuck with each other. That odd couple relationship is what this movie was always going to be about as a progression from the first one.”

Serkis added that for Eddie, it is like living with an oversized toddler. With this movie, Serkis has assumed the reins of the franchise from Ruben Fleischer, who had helmed the original.

Woody Harrelson plays the primary antagonist Cletus Kassidy or Carnage, a serial killer who is infected with another symbiote (Carnage) in the movie. Harrelson had briefly appeared in the first movie’s mid-credits scene.

Michelle Williams and Reid Scott return from the original movie. Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham also star in the Andy Serkis directorial.

Venom: Let there be Carnage has received mixed critical reviews. It holds a 59 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “A sequel aimed squarely at fans of the original’s odd-couple chemistry, Venom: Let There Be Carnage eagerly embraces the franchise’s sillier side.”

But Sony would not be too worried, as the first film got even worse reviews, and ended up earning more than 800 million dollars anyway.