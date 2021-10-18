Venom Let There be Carnage mints Rs 15.50 crore, dominates box office in its first weekend

Tom Hardy’s Marvel movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage is on a roll. The antihero flick has garnered a whopping Rs 15.50 crore during its first weekend.

According to the makers, this is the biggest opening weekend collection for any Bollywood or Hollywood movie at the Indian box office since theatres reopened after the second wave of the pandemic.

Thanks to its Thursday release and the ensuing long weekend marked by festivals and celebrations, Venom 2 has dominated the box office.

It had collected Rs 3.71 crore on its opening day at the box office. On subsequent days, it collected Rs 4.13 crore, Rs 3.77 crore and 3.89 crore, respectively, taking the total collection to Rs 15.50 crore in four days.

The movie has received a mixed response from critics. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer mentioned in her review, “The story is largely secondary in this second disappointing film casting Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock-cum-alien Venom. Unlike the first part, there are some attempts at comedy, but even Hardy (credited as co-writer) doesn’t seem thrilled enough to put in a laugh.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will release on October 22 in Maharashtra.