Venom: How Tom Hardy’s film changes the character’s origins

Ruben Fleischer directorial Venom is a comic-book movie on the character of the same name. It stars Tom Hardy in the titular role. The movie also stars Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed. Unlike the usual backstory of the character in comics, Tom Hardy’s portrayal will not depend on Spider-Man, since there is no Spider-Man in this universe, at least not so far. So Venom’s origin is a vast departure from the lore.

In most Venom stories, Spider-Man or Peter Parker is the first man to get the symbiote attached to his body. Initially, he liked the power it gave him. His spider-web was stronger and he became more agile. But it also made him slightly evil. And it was going to bond permanently to him and he would never be able to extricate himself. Spider-Man uses the sonic waves a cathedral bell emits to get rid of the symbiote (which is vulnerable to sonic waves and fire).

The next host of the symbiote is Eddie Brock. A quote from the comic goes, “You’re Eddie Brock. I’m the symbiote. Together we are Venom.” Eddie Brock usually has a reason to hate Peter and the symbiote feeds off that hatred. Depending on the storyline, Venom can be a villain or an anti-hero and even an ally to the web-slinger.

Now, let’s come to the movie, Venom. Here, Eddie Brock exists in a universe without Spider-Man. So the symbiote’s first host is Eddie. Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) is the head of a wicked organisation Life Foundation who is conducting experiments on real people by letting the symbiotes take over their bodies. Drake believes he is helping humanity by creating a better race, a “higher lifeform” as he calls it, so the humans would survive.

Eddie Brock, who is investigating the criminal activities of Life Foundation, somehow gets entangled, literally, with the Venom symbiote. And we get Venom.

