Venom: Everything we know about this Tom Hardy film

Venom releases on October 5.

Venom is Sony’s attempt at building a comic-book superhero universe of their own. Venom’s announcement was received with bemusement and derision. It was Tom Hardy’s casting in the title role that made people take it seriously. Still, most comic-book movie fans cannot envision Venom in a universe without Spider-Man (so far, at least). Since the very origin of Venom in comics was due to the parasite transferring itself to Eddie Brock from Peter Parker, which was its quite reluctant host. Yet, the movie is here.

So here is what we know about the film. Ruben Fleischer, director of Zombieland, has helmed this based on a screenplay by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, and Kelly Marcel. Hardy is Venom/Eddie Brock, a reporter who gets in contact with an alien parasite thanks to Carlton Drake (played by Riz Ahmed; more on him later).

Together, the alien parasite — called symbiote — and Eddie form the entity, Venom. This entity is a hybrid of the two beings and it is not as if Eddie has no say in it. He does have limited agency, and likes the power that the symbiote brings, a power that he says in the trailer it “is not completely awful.” This is unlike the loose bond Peter Parker and the symbiote shared. While Peter was intoxicated by the symbiote’s power, he was also wary of it.

The plot of the movie is not known, but since the movie takes inspiration from the Lethal Protector storyline from Marvel Comics, one can expect Venom to become a… protector against Carlton Drake? Drake (played by The Night Of star Riz Ahmed) is the head of Life Foundation, a sinister organisation that is researching about the symbiotes. Drake’s motivations are benign — he wants to save the human race. But his method is horrifying. He wants to save humanity by using the symbiotes. He later becomes the villain Riot when a symbiote attaches itself to him. Brock is investigating the nefarious Life Foundation when he comes in contact with the symbiote and gets superpowers.

Michelle Williams plays the role of Anne Weying, a district attorney and Brock’s girlfriend. Anne has been She-Venom in comics. Williams has said that she is open to the possibility. While speaking to Comicbook.com, she said, “I like anything that I haven’t done before — anything that’s new to me. I’ve been doing this for twenty-five years, I’ve been acting, so anything that’s like ‘Oh wow that’s so cool! I haven’t done something that’s super physical; I haven’t done something that involves a lot of technology!’ that sounds really exciting to me because I don’t know anything about it.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd