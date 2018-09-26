Venom director Ruben Fleischer: Tom Hardy is a real movie star

Tom Hardy plays the titular role in Venom. Tom Hardy plays the titular role in Venom.

Starring Tom Hardy, Venom is the first film in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. In the Ruben Fleischer directorial, Hardy plays Eddie Brock who later transforms into Venom. This is Fleischer’s first collaboration with Tom Hardy and the director is completely in awe of the actor.

Ruben Fleischer said, “Tom is an all-time great actor, just so inherently talented and captivating on film. He’s a real movie star, and he is in his prime right now, firing on all cylinders, and brings so much to every look, every moment, every detail, every word. He’s just really inspiring. And I think everybody on the crew is just fully invested in how he’s chosen to realize Eddie Brock. And on top of all that, Tom is hilarious, and that was exactly what we needed to bring Venom to life for moviegoers.”

Eddie turns into Venom and is being controlled by the latter. Sharing his take on the difference between Venom and Eddie, Fleischer said, “I always describe Eddie as being puppeteered, like he’s a marionette. Venom’s the puppet master, and Eddie’s like a pawn that he’s using to fight these bad guys. It’s easy to describe that, but to actually figure out how to realize it, was a lot harder.”

Venom director Ruben Fleischer was thoroughly impressed by Tom’s portrayal of the character. He said, “It was upon Tom to figure out how to be in the middle of an action sequence and reacting, as your arm is punching things that he has no idea how it’s happening or why his hand’s moving.”

The film’s look has become a talking point ever since the trailer dropped. The film’s dark and gritty look was discussed in detail before the makers finalised it. “We talked a lot about different movies in the process of preparing the look for this film, but where we landed is the vibe of an 80s John Carpenter horror movie – very gritty but beautiful, and inspired by comic book panels. And so at every opportunity, we tried to really focus on making it look distinctive,” the director said.

Venom releases in India on October 5.

