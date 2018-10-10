Venom box office collection Day 5: Will this Tom Hardy film survive the week?

Venom box office collection day 5: Tom Hardy film is doing good business globally too.

Tom Hardy starrer Venom is just the latest Hollywood movie to do well in India. Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer and also stars Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams in the cast. It marks the first attempt by Sony to build a comic-book universe of their own by using supporting characters of the Spiderverse. The film has grossed Rs 15.61 crore so far.

Of late, Hollywood movies have been outperforming their Bollywood counterparts by notable margins. This year, especially, this has been a strong trend. Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool both stormed the Indian box office and took home huge numbers.

Internationally, too, Venom is earning huge numbers. It opened at 80 million dollars at the US box office, breaking the October opening weekend record by a huge margin. The previous record-holder, Alfonso Cuarón’s sci-fi thriller Gravity, had earned 55.7 million dollars.

The comic-book movie, however, received poor reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “As you struggle to like Eddie, to hate/like Venom, to fear Drake, to sympathise with Annie (who may be the smartest-of-them-all), to feel anything for the black-goo-like symbiotes, and to counsel against any sequels (at least standalones), there is only one real hero. He is Annie’s stand-in boyfriend, Dr Dan, who treats all — symbiotes, humans, and all in between — with equal equanimity. Now that is a man we want around at world’s end.”

