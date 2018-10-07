Venom box office collection Day 2: Tom Hardy film gets off to a flying start

Venom box office collection Day 2: Tom Hardy film earned Rs 4.04 crore on the first day.

Tom Hardy starrer Venom opened at Rs 4.04 crore in India. The Ruben Fleischer directorial is Sony’s attempt at building a comic-book cinematic universe in the vein of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also stars Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the film’s figures. He said, “Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Hollywood leads yet again… #Venom fares better than Hindi releases… Fri ₹ 4.04 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 5.23 cr. India biz.”

Hollywood leads yet again… #Venom fares better than Hindi releases… Fri ₹ 4.04 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 5.23 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2018

Venom has received negative reviews. At Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 31% rating. The consensus reads, “Venom’s first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways – chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer had given the film a negative review. She wrote, “As you struggle to like Eddie, to hate/like Venom, to fear Drake, to sympathise with Annie (who may be the smartest-of-them-all), to feel anything for the black-goo-like symbiotes, and to counsel against any sequels (at least standalones), there is only one real hero. He is Annie’s stand-in boyfriend, Dr Dan, who treats all — symbiotes, humans, and all in between — with equal equanimity. Now that is a man we want around at world’s end.”

