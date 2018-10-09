Venom box office collection Day 4: Tom Hardy film dominates box office

Venom is definitely enjoying a strong run at the box office.

Tom Hardy starrer Venom is dominating the Indian box office despite clashing with Hindi films like Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer Loveyatri and Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer Andhadhun. The film has earned Rs 15.61 crore so far.

Venom has mostly received negative reviews and it holds a 32% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Venom’s first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways – chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.”

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Venom stars Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams among others. Hardy plays Eddie Brock, a journalist on whose body gets attached an alien parasite called symbiote. Ahmed plays the antagonist.

The film marks the first attempt by Sony to build a comic-book universe of their own by using supporting characters of the Spiderverse.

At the US box office, Venom opened at 80 million dollars, breaking the October opening weekend record by a huge margin. The previous record-holder, Alfonso Cuarón’s sci-fi thriller Gravity, had earned 55.7 million dollars.

