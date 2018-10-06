Venom box office collection Day 1: The Tom Hardy film earns Rs 4.04 crore

Venom stars Tom Hardy in the title role.

Tom Hardy’s Venom opened at Rs 4.04 crore at the Indian box office. Directed by Zombieland alum Ruben Fleischer, Venom has Hardy in the titular role of a journalist who gets an alien parasite called symbiote attached to his body. The film also stars Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Hollywood leads yet again… #Venom fares better than Hindi releases… Fri ₹ 4.04 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 5.23 cr. India biz.”

Hollywood leads yet again… #Venom fares better than Hindi releases… Fri ₹ 4.04 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 5.23 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2018

Hollywood films have been making dents into the earnings of concurrent Bollywood releases. Avengers: Infinity War earlier demolished the competition. Recently, The Nun also gave stiff competition to the Hindi films Paltan and Laila Majnu.

Venom has not received positive critical reception, though. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is 31%. The consensus reads, “Venom’s first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways – chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer too gave Venom 1.5 stars. She concluded her review with, “As you struggle to like Eddie, to hate/like Venom, to fear Drake, to sympathise with Annie (who may be the smartest-of-them-all), to feel anything for the black-goo-like symbiotes, and to counsel against any sequels (at least standalones), there is only one real hero. He is Annie’s stand-in boyfriend, Dr Dan, who treats all — symbiotes, humans, and all in between — with equal equanimity. Now that is a man we want around at world’s end.”

