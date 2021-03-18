scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Latest news

Venom 2 release delayed to September

Actor-director Andy Serkis is directing Venom 2, the follow-up to the sleeper hit Venom, which earned more than USD 856 million globally.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
March 18, 2021 4:19:05 pm
Venom movieA poster of Tom Hardy-starrer Venom. (Photo: Twitter/VenomMovie)

The release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, has pushed been back to September 17. The sequel to the 2018 anti-hero film saw Hardy in the role of journalist Eddie Brock, who unites with an alien symbiote to form Venom.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony’s Columbia Pictures had set Venom 2 for debut in theatres on June 25, 2021 after COVID-19 led to the shutdown of cinema halls forcing the makers to skip its earlier date of October 1, 2020.

It stars Hardy in the titular role, with Harrelson starring as the antagonist Cletus Kasady aka Carnage, who made a last-minute cameo in Venom.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Actor-director Andy Serkis is directing the follow-up to the sleeper hit, which earned more than USD 856 million globally. Kelly Marcel has written the script.

The studio on Wednesday also pulled action movie Man From Toronto from its September 17 booking. The movie, starring Harrelson and Kevin Hart, is yet to receive a new release date.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kunaal vermaa
10 pictures from lyricist Kunaal Vermaa’s fairytale wedding that had its own anthem

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement
X