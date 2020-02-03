Venom 2 is thrilling: Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis is helming Venom 2 (Photo: Instagram/andyserkis). Andy Serkis is helming Venom 2 (Photo: Instagram/andyserkis).

Hollywood star Andy Serkis, who is directing the upcoming Venom sequel, has revealed that the team is deep into the filming.

The actor-director said the film, which features Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock and his alter ego Venom, is really “thrilling”.

“I really can’t say too much about it but we’re 40 days into shoot and it’s really thrilling. We’ve got the magnificent Tom Hardy at the centre of it and we see a deepening of the relationship between him and Venom,” Serkis told Metro.co.uk on the sidelines of BAFTA awards.

He also confirmed that there would be a ”nemesis character”.

“Obviously there’s a nemesis character … and that’s all I can say,” he said.

Kelly Marcel has penned the script of Venom 2.

The follow-up will also feature returning cast members Michelle Williams (Anne Weying) and Woody Harrelson (Cletus Kasady) as well as Naomi Harris and Stephen Graham.

Sony Pictures’ Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer, released in 2018. The project marks Serkis’ third directorial after 2017’s Breathe and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018).

