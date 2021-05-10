scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 10, 2021
Most read

Venom Let There Be Carnage trailer: It’s Tom Hardy’s Venom vs Woody Harrelson’s Carnage

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi |
May 10, 2021 7:04:35 pm
Venom​ Let There Be CarnageVenom:​ Let There Be Carnage is helmed by Andy Serkis.

The trailer for Venom’s sequel, titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is out. By the looks of it, more exciting adventures await Tom Hardy’s half symbiote and half-human character Venom.

We also get a good glimpse of Woody Harrelson’s villain who will most likely unleash maximum carnage on our anti-hero. Things begin normally, with Tom Hardy’s character and the symbiote sharing their body and consciousness. The latter even singing through the breakfast, which is an indication of not only the potential comic relief that awaits fans, but shows how the symbiote is adapting quickly to earth.

Later, a wild-looking Woody Harrelson is shown tied to the hospital bed, ready to unveil his darker side to the world. Looks like Venom might have finally found a worthy opponent in Carnage.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Apart from Hardy and Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage also features Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham in pivotal roles. The sequel has been directed by acclaimed actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis.

Earlier, while talking about the movie, Serkis had told CinemaBlend, “We’re 40 days into the shoot and it’s really thrilling. We’ve got the magnificent Tom Hardy, who’s obviously at the center of it, and we sort of see a deepening of the relationship between him and obviously there’s a nemesis character and… that’s all I can say.”

The release date of Venom: Let There Be Carnage is yet to be announced.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sidharth shukla, karan johar, twinkle khanna, vicky kaushal
To Mom, with love: Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan pen Mother’s Day posts

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement
x