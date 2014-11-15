Used to wear clothes my mother dug out of yard sales: Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence says wasn’t always into the glamour.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she hated dressing up for red carpets. Lawrence, 24, who always stunned on the red carpet, said she she wasn’t always into the glamour, reported People magazine.

“I hated dressing up for my first red carpets, because I never felt comfortable in these glamorous dresses. “In Louisville, when I was a child, I inherited clothes from my two older brothers (Ben and Blaine) that I put together with things that my mother dug out of yard sales.

“I was a true tomboy,” she said. Lawrence is currently the face of high-end fashion brand Dior.

