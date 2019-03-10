Us review roundup: Jordan Peele’s new horror film receives universal acclaim

It appears that Jordan Peele has another winner in his already glowing directorial filmography. After 2017’s Get Out, which got Peele an Oscar in the Best Original Screenplay category, now it is time for Us, another horror film that gives a similarly creepy, unsettling vibe judging by the trailers and reviews.

The reviews also suggest that the film, just like Get Out, deals with a political subject with nuance and does not forget to entertain at the same time.

The film has a strong cast. Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke play the lead roles. Elisabeth Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tim Heidecker, and Anna Diop also star.

The film has a 100% score at Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregation site, which means that every single review of the film so far (36 counted) is positive. The consensus reads: “With Jordan Peele’s second inventive, ambitious horror film, we have seen how to beat the sophomore jinx, and it is Us.”

LA Times’ Justin Chang wrote, “[B]eyond the jittery mechanics of attack and pursuit, what lingers is the unnerving intimacy of the whole situation, the terrible and mysterious sense of kinship that binds the Wilsons to their malevolent alter egos.”

Observer’s Brandon Katz said, “Thanks to a smart script and great performances from the main cast-notably a prowess-unlocked Lupita Nyong’o and a wonderfully loose Winston Duke-Us is both laugh out loud hilarious and disturbingly eerie all at once.”

Rogerebert.com’s Monica Castillo said, “[A] thrilling exploration of the past and oppression this country is still too afraid to bring up. Peele wants us to talk, and he’s given audiences the material to think, to feel our way through some of the darker sides of the human condition.”

Film Threat’s Bobby LePire wrote, “Us is a bit predictable and contains a few jumbled auditory edits. However, these small missteps are in the service of an ambitious story that has a lot to say about what divides us as humans and how those divisions hurt everyone.”

Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson was of the opinion that Us is “a masterpiece of doubling, layering, and tethering.”