Us clip: Self-destruction takes a new meaning in this Jordan Peele horror movie

A new trailer for Jordan Peele’s Us has been released. This one is shorter than the full trailer that was released on Christmas last year, but it is even more terrifying.

The movie is about an ordinary family led by Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke’s characters living an ordinary life. Things change when they go to their beach house to relax and spend time with their friends. A group of people arrive. They are basically them, by which I mean the family. They look identical to them (the word is doppelgängers) and yet there is a difference, not in terms of looks, but their intent.

You see, the doppelgängers want to murder the family members, who call them ‘Us’. We get no explanation as to who these people really are and what they want. And if Peele’s Get Out, for which he won an Oscar for best screenplay, taught us anything, it is that the director is capable of some epic narrative twists that can transform the entire story for us.

However, we do get to see both the family and the doppelgängers sitting before each other, the ‘ordinary’ family staring at their mirror images in horror. The trailer is downright unsettling, and the movie looks like a blast. We can only hope that it overcomes the horror problem of explanation never being as interesting as the mystery.

Us is slated to be released on March 22, 2019 in the US.