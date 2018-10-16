With a great 2018, Marvel is aiming for an even better 2019.

2018 has been an exciting year for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fans. The year started with Chadwick Boseman starrer Black Panther, which was declared as one of the best superhero origin stories. It was followed by Avengers Infinity War that had the world going gaga and ended with Ant-Man and the Wasp. 2019 is going to be a big year for MCU as this will witness the end of Phase 3.

Here are all the upcoming Marvel films:

1. Captain Marvel – March 8, 2019

The trailer for Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel is already out and gives us a glimpse into her universe. The film is set in the 90s and we will also get to see Nick Fury and Agent Coulson playing a younger version of themselves.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel introduces the most powerful superhero in the MCU.

2. Avengers 4 – May 3, 2019

The most awaited film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is this untitled Avengers film that will mark the end of the era that started with Iron Man in 2008. The story here continues after the events in Avengers Infinity War. The end of the previous film had Thanos snapping his fingers and ending half the universe including many superheroes who were introduced in Phase 2 and 3.

Avengers 4 releases on May 4, 2019.

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 5, 2019

Set after the events of Avengers 4, the second Spider-Man film is expected to release in July 2019. Tom Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man here and Jon Watts, who directed Homecoming, is back to direct this one. The title of the film was announced by Holland in June 2018.

The title of Spider-Man: Far from Home was announced in June 2018.

4. Untitled Guardians of the Galaxy movie – 2020

James Gunn was already done with the script of the new Guardians of the Galaxy film but after his objectionable old tweets resurfaced, Disney fired him from the project. The cast of the film signed an open letter asking Disney to reconsider but that didn’t work either. It is now said that Disney will use Gunn’s script but a new director will be brought on board. The film is expected to release in 2020. Most characters from Guardians of the Galaxy vanished during at the end of Avengers Infinity War.

The cast of Guardians of The Galaxy had earlier shared an open letter supporting director James Gunn.

The Walt Disney Company entered into an acquisition deal with 21st Century Fox in December 2017 and this included the film rights for the X-Men. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger said that they plan to integrate the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Kevin Feige will be the one supervising it all. Though they have not made any announcement about Deadpool yet, but it is assumed that Deadpool, too, will become a part of the MCU.

Three upcoming X-Men films have already been announced. The Sophie Turner starrer Dark Phoenix that releases on June 7 is the next upcoming X-Men film. Following this, The New Mutants releases on August 2, 2019. Gambit, starring Channing Tatum, is scheduled to release in 2020.

