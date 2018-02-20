Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: Avengers Infinity War, Captain Marvel and others

Here is the list of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Here is the list of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

One of the biggest film franchises right now, Marvel Cinematic Universe is now 18-films big. Beginning in 2008 with Iron Man, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now comprises of probably a score of superheroes and many of them with their standalone movies, with more to come. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that he already has plans for 20 more movies after Avengers 4 (the untitled sequel of Avengers: Infinity War). What are all the confirmed upcoming movies in MCU? Quite a few. There is strong evidence that we might see an announcement of a Black Widow film, or an all-female film pretty soon, but in this list of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, we are including only those movies that are confirmed. Note that these are only those movies that come under MCU, and not related to movies from Fox and Sony that are based on Marvel’s characters.

Avengers: Infinity War

Of course, the biggest film in MCU yet. Avengers: Infinity War will pit nearly all the superheroes in MCU against Thanos and his minions. You must have seen Thanos’ brief appearances in post-credits and in Guardians of the Galaxy, but in Infinity War, he would be the fully fleshed out villain who wants to gain every Infinity Stone to vanquish the entire universe. Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

The twentieth film in MCU, Ant-Man and the Wasp would be the sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily will reprise the titular characters. The film is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and Scott Land is struggling with balancing his roles and responsibility as a superhero and father. To make things more complicated for him, he is forced to team up with Hope van Dyne (Lily) in a mission. Ant-Man and the Wasp will hit the screens on July 17.

Captain Marvel

Based on the character Carol Danvers (there have been multiple Captain Marvels before), which would be played by Brie Larson, Captain Marvel is set in the past, specifically in 1990s. Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury also stars in the film, though we do not know if he would have a whole pair of eyes, or the trademark eye-patch. This would be the first female standalone film in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain Marvel will release on March 8, 2019. She will also appear in the untitled Avengers 4 film.

Avengers 4

We can only surmise as to what would happen in Avengers 4, but the film would likely finish the Thanos’ storyline and his conflict against the Avengers. The production of the film is already done, and it is in the post-production phase. There would be a battle between the heroes and the forces of Thanos in Infinity War, so what would happen in Avengers 4? Kevin Feige has said that the title itself of Avengers 4 might be a spoiler for Infinity War, and that is why it is a secret. According to a rumour, most of the major superheroes will have their entire arc wrapped in Avengers 4 since the contract of most of the actors would be expiring with it. This includes Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and so on. It would release on May 4, 2019.

Spider-man 2

Again, no information about what this film will be called or the story, since even a minor plot point might spoil the final two Avengers films for us. Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, would surely be the member of the new generation of Avengers. The Scorpion, one of the most famous Spider-man villains, is expected to be the Big Bad as was teased in an end-credits scene. Spider-man 2 (this will not be the title for sure) is set for a July 5, 2019 release.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

James Gunn confirmed that there would be a third Guardians of the Galaxy film. Does that mean none of them would die in the war against Thanos? Or perhaps some of them die, and some are alive? The film is expected to continue intergalactic adventures of the Guardians, and a new villain, hopefully more interesting than Ego was. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will release in 2020, and there is no word on the exact date.

