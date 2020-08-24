All upcoming DC movies: The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984 and others

Here are all the DC films you should keep an eye out for. (Photo: Warner Bros)

To paraphrase the tagline of DC FanDome event, it is a good time to be a DC fan. After years of struggle to build a closely linked cinematic universe of films (dubbed DCEU by fans) and its gigantic failure in the form of Justice League, DC and WarnerMedia overhauled the universe, and instead of interrelated films, there are multiple universes that are independent of each other.

And thanks to the magic of the multiverse concept, they can crossover with each other in creative ways as Walter Hamada, DC Films president, said at a DC FanDome panel.

Do you find it difficult to keep track of DC’s upcoming big-screen projects? Here is the full list of confirmed movies. Note that the release dates are for US. The Indian release dates may differ.

Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman and brings back Gal Gadot as the titular superheroine as well as director Patty Jenkins. In the film, Wonder Woman will clash with Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah. Oh and Chris Pine is back as Steve Trevor too. The trailers have promised a film that is much bigger than the original, with huge set pieces and visual effects. Jenkins has confirmed that the story and setting are rooted in 80s’ America and the film is not just accidentally set during that time. Wonder Woman 1984 will release on October 2, 2020.

The Batman

Matt Reeves’ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role and features an entire rogues gallery of Bat-villains, including Catwoman, The Riddler, The Penguin, Carmine Falcone among others. Apart from Pattinson, the movie also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. The DC FanDome teaser has hyped the already highly-anticipated movie. Reeves has penned the script with Mattson Tomlin. The Batman will release on October 1, 2021.

The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad which is James Gunn’s irreverent take on supervillains who are forced to be superheroes has colour, fun and the weird goodness of the comic-books. Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney return in their roles of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang, respectively. The new characters include Bloodsport, Peacemaker, The Thinker, Blackguard, Polka-Dot Man, Savant, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Ratcatcher, King Shark, Weasel, The Javelin and others played by Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn and Flula Borg, respectively. Taika Waititi’s role is yet unknown. The Suicide Squad will release on December 22, 2021.

Black Adam

The highest-paid actor in the world, Dwayne Johnson, is taking the plunge into comic-book cinema with Black Adam. The anti-hero, who is traditionally a Shazam villain, will appear in his own movie helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra. The film will trace the origins of the character as the DC FanDome teaser revealed. Black Adam will also feature the Justice Society of America superheroes like Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Dr. Fate and Cyclone. The movie is slated to be released on December 22, 2021.

Justice League: Snyder Cut

This Zack Snyder project is technically a miniseries as it was confirmed to be a four-part series instead of a movie. But since it will be what Snyder was making before he left the Justice League movie production, we are considering it a film that will release in parts. Apart from the usual suspects like Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher playing DC’s greatest superheroes, Snyder Cut will also include footage that was shown in trailers but did not make it to the theatrical release. There is no release date yet, but Snyder Cut comes out sometime next year on HBO Max.

The Flash

From #DCFanDome Hall of Heroes – check out Barry Allen’s new suit in #TheFlash movie! pic.twitter.com/gSQghQmrEF — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 23, 2020

The long-gestating The Flash movie is now not only official but will also feature more Batmen than any Batman movie: 2 at least. Both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will reprise the role in the Ezra Miller-starrer that adapts the Flashpoint storyline. Also, expect the introduction of the multiverse to DC films with The Flash. Andy Muschietti, the director of IT movies, has the reins of this movie while Bumblebee and Birds of Prey writer Christine Hodson has penned the script. The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 3, 2022.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods

The sequel to Shazam! is titled Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, though the director David F Sandberg suggests the film will be as goofy and fun as the original. Zachary Levi will make a comeback as will Asher Angel as Bill Batson. The movie will release on November 4, 2022.

Aquaman 2

James Wan’s Aquaman 2 is the sequel to 2018’s Aquaman. Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Patrick Wilson are confirmed to be a part of the film as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Black Manta and Ocean Master, respectively. Aquaman 2 is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022.

Other projects in development that are without release dates include New Gods, Green Lantern Corps, Nightwing, Booster Gold, Batgirl among others.

