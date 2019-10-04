Upcoming DC films after Joker: Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman and others

DC film brand finally seems to be finding its feet. The last three films — Aquaman, Shazam, and Joker — have received at least mostly positive reviews. While Aquaman and Shazam were also commercially successful, Joker is expected to gross several times its reported production budget.

The slate of upcoming DC movies is also inspiring a lot of confidence. Here is every upcoming DC movie you need to keep an eye out for.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

This looks like a totally weirdo film and we are all for it. The incredible Margot Robbie is headlining a movie which does not look anything like the Birds of Prey we know. There might or might not be a Suicide Squad connection (we hope there isn’t) but it sure does look zany. The film releases on February 7, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot returns as the Princess of Themyscira in this 80s set sequel of the immensely successful Wonder Woman, and strangely Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is back too. Patty Jenkins is directing this one too, and Kristen Wiig plays the role of Cheetah, Wonder Woman’s archvillain in comics. Pedro Pascal is cast in an undisclosed role and we cannot wait to discover it. Robin Wright too will be seen in flashbacks as Antiope. Wonder Woman 1984 releases on June 5, 2020.

Matt Revees, known for the last two Planet of the Apes films, is scripting and directing this film on probably the most loved superhero in the world. This is a young Caped Crusader, mind you, and Ben Affleck is officially out and Robert Pattinston is in. The plot is under wraps currently. Reeves has said that his film will focus on Batman’s detective abilities that have been ignored in films. The Batman releases on June 25, 2021.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a successor — not a sequel — to David Ayer’s ill-fated 2016 film Suicide Squad. The cast includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi and Pete Davidson. We are interested to see how this whole thing pans out. The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021.

Aquaman 2

James Wan’s Aquaman is the most successful DC film to date, so obviously there will be a sequel. Jason Momoa will reprise his role and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta will be at least one of the villains. Aquaman 2 releases on December 16, 2022.

The Flash

This Ezra Miller movie has no release date as yet, and its production was delayed due to Miller’s involvement in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as Credence Barebone. There was a conflict between Ezra and the directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, and the director duo are apparently out. For now, It and It Chapter 2 director Andrés Muschietti is attached to direct. There is no release date yet.

New Gods

Selma director Ava DuVernay is making a film on this famous Jack Kirby property that is probably the best work he did anywhere, whether it be DC or Marvel. New Gods also gave DC one of its biggest villains, Darkseid. There has been no information regarding this film for quite a while, so we assume it is still in the scripting phase.

Green Lantern Corps

DC comic-book writer Geoff Johns is closely involved with this movie that will apparently have a team-up between two Green Lanterns. It is described as Lethal Weapon in space. Whatever it is, we hope it is nothing like that 2011 film starring Ryan Reynolds.